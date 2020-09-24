The Beach Boys to Take Part in Concerts in Your Car Series With Three Drive-In Shows

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

–

The Beach Boys have joined the drive-in concert revolution after lining up three open-air, socially distanced gigs for the end of October.

Mike Love and his bandmates will hit the stage at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Del Mar County Fairgrounds in California on 23 and 24 October, before performing at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on 25 October.

The shows will be part of the Concerts in Your Car series, which also features performances by Snoop Dogg.

<br />

Each Del Mar Concerts in Your Cars performance will have a capacity of 700 vehicles and be held on a four-sided stage with four large video screens. The concerts will be broadcast on an FM frequency that attendees can listen to in their vehicles, although the on-stage sound system will be sufficient to project the music directly through the air, giving concertgoers both options.

Ticket prices start at $99 per vehicle for each concert, plus service fees, with up to four patrons per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased at concertsinyourcar.com/sandiego. Concertgoers will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing mask and social-distancing. Each purchaser also must check a COVID-19 waiver that indemnifies the fairgrounds, the state, the county and the producers of Concerts in Your Car from any liability.

The Beach Boys have also lined up a series of venue gigs, beginning with a show in Greenville, South Carolina next week, September 28.

Meanwhile, Love and his Beach Boys band are working on a potential 60th anniversary trek with all the existing members of the surf-rock group, including Brian Wilson and Al Jardine, who no longer take part in the live shows.