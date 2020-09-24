Tennessee, Pruitt agree to two-year extension

ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Thursday that the Tennessee Volunteers signed head coach Jeremy Pruitt to a two-year extension.

Pruitt served defensive coordinator with the Alabama Crimson Tide when he put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the Vols in December 2017. According to Low, Pruitt’s agreement pays him $4.2 million per year. The coach did reject the $400,000 annual raise for the 2020 season because of financial concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The contract also includes an unspecified bonus package.

Under Pruitt, Tennessee closed the 2019 campaign with six consecutive wins and finished with a 5-3 conference mark and an overall record of 8-5. Per Low, that was only the second time in the past 12 years Tennessee ended a campaign with a winning record in conference play.

Tennessee opens the upcoming season at South Carolina on Saturday evening.