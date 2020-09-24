Tenants ‘jump out windows naked’ to escape early morning blaze

Residents of a Gold Coast unit block have been forced to jump out of a window naked after fire tore through the complex overnight.

Multiple people were assessed by paramedics after the fire broke out in the Coolangatta complex about 2.00am today.

The fire tore through the complex about 2am Friday. (Nine)

It took fire crews an hour the bring the blaze under control.

Residents of a neighbouring unit block were also forced to evacuate.

Fire crews remained at the scene into the morning and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firies told residents jumped out of windows to escape the blaze. (Nine)

Police are also investigating.