Taylor Swift Gushes Over ‘Unfathomably Talented’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Sweet Essay

WENN/Avalon/Instar

Taylor Swift has nothing but high praises for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Celebrating the “Fleabag” actress for her accomplishment in getting into Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list, the “Cardigan” singer penned a sweet essay in which she described the British star “unfathomably talented.”

The 30-year-old’s heartfelt tribute was published on Tuesday, September 22 as part of the unveiling of the “Killing Eve” creator’s inclusion in the annual list. “The 2019 Emmys were full of glitz and glamour, but as far as the Internet was concerned, there was one image that stole the show,” she kicked start her heartfelt letter with a recollection of the latter’s “iconic” moment at the award show.

“The picture in question launched thousands of tweets, ranging from ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Emmy’s after party is a big fat mood,’ to ‘My vision board is just this photo 500 times’ and the popular ‘THE POWER SHE HOLDS,’ ” she continued. “It depicts Phoebe, mid-puff-of-smoke, blissfully relaxing on a sun lounger in a glittery Monique Lhuillier gown, surrounded by Emmys. It was, to paraphrase pretty much everyone who saw it, iconic.”

Explaining the significance of the photo, the multiple Grammy winner then pointed out, “The reason this picture feels so good to see is that before this moment, there were seemingly endless drafts and rewrites and deadlines.” She added, “There were countless times this writer was up at all hours of the night, not celebrating in the delicious glow of the light bouncing off her golden trophies, but racking her brain to try and stick a literary landing.”

Taylor went on to express her admiration for Phoebe. “Sometimes all the puzzle pieces fall into place at the perfect time. A combination of razor-sharp instincts, killer wit and genuine care for the people she works with proved to be a winning hand,” she noted, before listing Phoebe’s many accomplishments.

“She is the executive producer and was a showrunner of the thrilling hit show ‘Killing Eve.’ Her one-woman play ‘Fleabag’ was adapted into a show that turned her into everyone’s favorite self-sabotaging maker of mischief. (Phoebe has a habit of creating complex female antiheroes in a way that seemed previously reserved for male characters),” the younger star mentioned. “And she co-wrote the screenplay for the new Bond film.”

In conclusion, Taylor raved, “It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and all that she has achieved is, indeed, a big mood.”