Taio Cruz Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts Due to Negative Comments on TikTok

Due to the negative comments he receives on the popular social media site, the British rapper eventually decides to delete his account and swears off coming back.

Taio Cruz‘s experience on TikTok was clearly far from nice. Less than a week after joining the popular social media app, the British rapper decided to delete his page due to all the negative comments he received on the site. They were apparently so bad that Taio ended up having suicidal thoughts.

Taio took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24 to address the issue, thanking those who have sent him support. Swearing off going back to TikTok, he said, “I’m DEFINITELY NOT going back to TikTok anytime soon. My body was shaking and I had suicidal thoughts. I pride myself on being mentally resilient so the fact that I felt that way, shocked even me.”

“Some users posted hateful, mocking videos which spurred a feedback loop of negativity, where more and more people began to join in on the mockery and hate,” Taio continued, adding that his only purpose to create a TikTok account was to “make some fun videos and interact with my fans.” However, the reality was different from what he expected.

He went on saying, “For my own mental health, I would rather be where I’m welcomed, for now, TikTok is not that place. Social media shouldn’t be like this. Sadly it is.”

Fans have since shown more support to the musician following his statement. “Support you always Taio, sorry you had to go through that. The internet is wack and unrealistic,” one person said. “I’m so sorry Tiktok was such a bad experience for you. You are so appreciated and loved by more than you ever know!”

Meanwhile, TikTok itself has since released a statement regarding Taio’s experience on the app. “We’re a huge fan of Taio and are extremely disappointed he has experienced negativity from a limited number of users,” so the statement read. “TikTok is a safe space for our community and we have a zero tolerance approach to bullying and harassment. We are in discussions with Taio’s management and this matter is under investigation with our Trust and Safety Team.”