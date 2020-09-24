Swiss watchdog reprimands Bank SYZ for breaching money laundering rules By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© . A logo of Swiss private bank Syz is pictured on a building in Geneva

ZURICH () – Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Thursday reprimanded private Bank SYZ over money laundering rules breaches involving a business relationship with a politically exposed Angolan client who made transactions worth tens of millions of Swiss francs.

“FINMA found that the bank did not make sufficient efforts to investigate the substantial growth in the client’s assets,” the financial watchdog said in a statement. “The bank did not adequately resolve issues that should have raised suspicions.”

