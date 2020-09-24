Surfers Paradise stabbing death three more people charged

Three more people have been charged after a young father was stabbed to death in a brawl in Surfers Paradise .

Raymond Harris, 27, died in hospital after he was struck in the torso with a hunting knife during a brawl on the popular Cavil Avenue strip about 9pm on Wednesday.

Yesterday, detectives arrested a -year-old Surfers Paradise man, a 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman and a 32-year-old Rocklea man.

The -year-old has been charged with murder and three counts of assault, while the 19 and 32-year-olds were both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

These additional charges come after police already charged 21-year-old Jarod James Miller, from Tinana, and Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia, 18, from Pimpama, with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

The pair faced Southport Magistrates court yesterday as their alleged victim was described as “true friend and brother”.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said initial investigations indicated the parties were known to each other.

“Prior to the actual incident, there was a bit of an altercation between the victim and the (alleged) offenders,” Supt Smith said.

“Inquiries at this point would indicate there’s been an ongoing issue between those two groups over the last few days.”

Supt Smith said there had been a spike in knife crimes on the Gold Coast “over the last week or so”.

“It doesn’t seem to be sinking in – what do we have to say to our young people that this is enough, they’ve got to stop carrying knives,” he said.

“These knives aren’t your run-of-the-mill kitchen knives, these are hunting knives or, a colloquial term, you’d call them a Rambo knife.

Police have slammed the number of stabbings occurring in the area. ()

“There is no excuse for having these knives.”

Supt Smith said he did not believe the carrying of knives had been related to gang activity instead describing it as a “generational issue”.

“The youth today for some reason they think it’s cool to have their gangster attitude and they carry knives,” he said.