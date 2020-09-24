Wall Street Journal:
Sources: ahead of public market debut on Sept. 30, Palantir has told investors that its shares could start trading at $10 apiece, valuing the company ~$22B — Bankers have told investors stock could start trading at around $10, sources say,nbsp; — Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to fetch …
Sources: ahead of public market debut on Sept. 30, Palantir has told investors that its shares could start trading at $10 apiece, valuing the company ~$22B (Wall Street Journal)
