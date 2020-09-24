Sources: ahead of public market debut on Sept. 30, Palantir has told investors that its shares could start trading at $10 apiece, valuing the company ~$22B (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:

Sources: ahead of public market debut on Sept. 30, Palantir has told investors that its shares could start trading at $10 apiece, valuing the company ~$22B  —  Bankers have told investors stock could start trading at around $10, sources say,nbsp; —  Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to fetch …

