Signs COVID cases rising in Sweden again ‘worrying’ says PM Lofven By

© . Swedish PM Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM () – The coronavirus situation in Europe is worsening and signs that the number new cases is rising in Sweden too is worrying, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

“In Sweden, the situation is comparatively more stable, but we also see signs that the number of infections is increasing in certain areas in our country,” Lofven said. “That’s worrying. It requires that we tighten our behavior.”

He called on Swedes to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and good hygiene and said the government was ready to introduce new measures if needed to stop the spread of the virus.

