Selena Gomez Shows Kidney Transplant Scars Three Years After Surgery

Instagram

The ‘Come and Get It’ singer has overcome her insecurities as she posts a picture of her in a bathing suit that shows her scars from a kidney transplant operation.

Selena Gomez is promoting body positivity by showing off her kidney transplant scars in a stunning bathing suit shot.

The “Come & Get It” singer was forced to step away from the spotlight in 2017 in order to undergo treatment linked to her battle with Lupus, which included a transplant operation, and the star has been open about how the ordeal impacted her body image.

Now it appears the singer is working towards full self acceptance, taking to Instagram on Thursday (25Sep20) to pose in a bathing suit shot and showing off the scars from her procedure.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” she captioned the shot. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through.”

Gomez received a new kidney from best friend Francia Raisa, who volunteered to help save her pal’s life.

Back then, Selena said, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” Francia responded in kind on her own page, “Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together.”

Francia’s mother shut down rumors that there was money involved. “No, not even a single penny. Some people are treating this as if there was money involved,” she revealed. “Francia did it for friendship, for her love for Selena, and because they care a lot for each other. She didn’t receive any benefit from this, only the benefit of Selena having a better life.”