SEC halts trading for blockchain company run by former Ron Paul staffer By Cointelegraph

SEC halts trading for blockchain company run by former Ron Paul staffer
The United State’s securities watchdog has placed a temporary trading suspension on the stock of Vortex Blockchain Technologies until October 6. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cited confusion over the nature of Vortex’s business operations and the value of their assets as the reason behind the temporary suspension.
Vortex Blockchain Technologies Inc, formerly UA Granite Corporation, has been developing a variety of applications in the cryptocurrency space. Its activities reportedly include cloud mining, blockchain hardware and software development, and a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange.
