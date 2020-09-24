Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumor About Her Dad Causing Nic Kerdiles Split

Reminding her followers that this is about her personal life, Savannah expressed her desire for people to “stop trying to create drama out of nothing.”

“If there’s anything new to share with you, I will share it with you because that’s the life that I’ve chosen to live,” she added. “I’ve chosen to live a very public life. But with that being said…I don’t owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram. You know, I don’t owe it to these tabloids to give them an answer to a question that they want.”

Ultimately, Savannah said she owed it to herself to be “true, honest and vulnerable” and to figure out how she really feels.

“That’s just kind of where I stand with that,” she said. “So, there’s no hatred between Nic and I. There’s no dad ruining our relationship. Like, there’s none of that. So, I just really wish that would stop.”

She then left her listeners with this thought: “Just because we choose to live a public life, doesn’t give anyone the right to be hateful.”