Sara Bareilles Has Faith in the Revitalization of Broadway After COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN/Avalon

During a chat on ‘Pop Shop Podcast’, the ‘Waitress’ star has also spilled on how she’s been keeping herself entertained during the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus.

Sara Bareilles has no doubt that Broadway will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus swept the world, shows in New York were shuttered – while productions in London’s West End and elsewhere around the globe were also shut down.

There has been numerous questions about whether or not the theater world will survive throughout the pandemic, but “Waitress” star Sara told Billboard’s “Pop Shop Podcast” that it’s just a case of when they can reopen.

“Man, it is just a staggering blow to this community that is so vital, I mean, to New York City,” Sara said of the pandemic’s effect on Broadway. “But I also think about friends in London, you know, in the West End, that’s another community that’s just devastated by this.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that it will come back. There’s not even a question mark to me about whether or not the theatre community will revitalize and find a new life. To me, it’s a question of when.”

As for how she’s been keeping herself entertained during the pandemic and the lockdown, Sara revealed she and her boyfriend, former “Waitress” co-star Joe Tippett, have been binging on superhero and fantasy movies.

<br />

“I think it was kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘OK, we’re in in a pandemic, we’re in a lockdown. We’re gonna spend a lot of time indoors. Let’s go through…’ We did the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. Then we got onto the Marvel movies. And we did ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies. We did a lot of fantasy. That’s been really soothing in a weird way,” she smiled.