Saif Ali Khan reveals his wardrobe essentials

Saif Ali Khan has created a space for himself in the film industry over the years. He has some memorable characters and films to his name and his charm and persona on the big screen make several directors approach him for their projects. The actor has also done a successful web series called Sacred Games and earned a lot of appreciation for his performance in it. Apart from his acting, another thing which Saif is known for is his style.

The man looks suave every time he dresses up and his ultra-stylish picks make him look dapper time and again. Saif had revealed his wardrobe essentials in an old interview with a leading entertainment portal. The actor said he absolutely loves leather jackets, linen shirts and specifically a crisp white linen shirt. Well, Saif’s choice is everything classy alright.