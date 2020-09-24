Royals’ Alex Gordon retiring after 14 seasons

Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball after 14 years with the Kansas City Royals that included back-to-back World Series appearances, with the team winning the title in 2015.

Gordon was taken second overall by the Royals in 2005 and entered the league in 2007, where he initially struggled. However, Gordon eventually found his footing after switching from third base to left field, where he transformed into one of the best outfielders in baseball. He became the face of the franchise, earning three All-Star Game appearances and winning seven Golden Gloves over the course of his career.

He became the cornerstone for a team filled with homegrown talent and helped Kansas City experience postseason success it had lacked for decades. In 2014, the team made its first postseason since 1985, nearly winning it all before falling to the San Francisco Giants in seven games.

The following season, Gordon and the Royals finished what they started by dominating the New York Mets to win their first World Series in three decades. Gordon’s home run in Game 1 was credited by many as the turning point for the team, allowing the Royals to take control of the series

Gordon nearly left Kansas City following last season, as he opted to become a free agent. However, he ended up signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Royals, ensuring that he would finish his career with the only team he’d ever known.

Kansas City announced Gordon’s retirement on Twitter, crediting him with “14 years of hardwork and dedication to the Royals” and thanking him “for always giving your all, Gordo.”