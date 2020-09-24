Rihanna Teams Up With Diddy’s Son to Create New Menswear Collection

WENN/Instagram

The ‘We found Love’ hitmaker has collaborated with Christian Combs as she’s gearing up for the upcoming launch of her new 11-piece capsule collection that will feature menswear.

Rihanna has partnered with rapper Christian Combs to create a new menswear collection.

As the R&B superstar prepares for her second Savage x Fenty fashion show, she announced the new 11-piece capsule collection, which will launch early next month (02Oct20).

The line will include men’s underwear and a smoking jacket and satin pyjama pant.

Combs is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son, who raps under the name King Combs.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a statement, “and after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show… I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

Meanwhile, Christian tells GQ.com he first met Rihanna when he was 11 – and she was a guest at one of his father’s New Year’s Eve parties.

“I asked her for her number,” Combs recalls, “and she actually gave it to me.”

A little while later, he plucked up the nerve to text the “Umbrella” hitmaker – and she responded.

“I didn’t even know how to keep the convo (conversation) going.”

That was a decade ago.

Rihanna had planned to launch her menswear line earlier, but she felt it needed an expert’s touch and turned to Combs, who gave the line some colour and swag.

And he’s a great ambassador for the collection, admitting he wears little else around the house. “I like to wear it (jacket) open, chest out,” he says, revealing he also wore a pyjama set for a stroll along Beverly Hills’ premier shopping district, Rodeo Drive.

“I got a few compliments, so it’s OK to wear outside the house, too!” he explains.

Dad Diddy is also a fan. “He really loved the robe, so that’s when I knew we were really on to something,” Christian adds.