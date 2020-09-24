Ray Fisher to Join Zack Snyder for ‘Justice League’ Reshoot Despite Dispute With Studio Bosses

WENN

The Cyborg actor is set to reunite with the original ‘Justice League’ director for a weeklong filming in October to complete the superhero movie’s extended cut.

Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is filming to complete a “Justice League” extended cut despite his dispute with Warner Bros. chiefs.

The actor starred as Cyborg in the 2017 superhero film, which was completed by stand-in director Joss Whedon after Snyder left the set due to family tragedy.

In June, Fisher accused Whedon of of “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” behaviour during the production which he alleges Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia chiefs enabled.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher is set to be on the call sheet for a week-long shoot scheduled for October (20), which will allow Snyder to turn existing footage into a four-episode limited series.

Ben Affleck who played Batman in the movie, Henry Cavill who starred as Superman, and “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot are also reportedly set to don their costumes again to film new scenes.

Fisher first revealed his dissatisfaction with his experiences on set in June during which he alleged producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s “abusive” behaviour. Both executives have since left Warner.

The actor has since engaged in a war of words with Warner Bros. reps over an official probe into the allegations after they claimed he was failing to co-operate with investigators – which he denied, producing an email backing up his version of events. His co-star Jason Momoa has also backed his co-star in the dispute, writing on Instagram that “people need to be held accountable” over Fisher’s allegations.

Meanwhile, the Cyborg star is also reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. execs to make a cameo in spinoff movie “The Flash“.