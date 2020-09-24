Rapper Armani Caesar Denies Dating YFN Lucci Despite PDA-Filled Photos

Instagram

Rumors of the femcee and the ‘Everyday We Lit’ rapper dating ignite when she shares some snaps of the two getting rather cozy with each other while in bed.

Rapper Armani Caesar didn’t take a long time to address rumors about herself. Recently, some people speculated that the rapper might be dating YFN Lucci after she shared on her social media accounts a couple of photos of them together, but she has now put the rumors to rest.

Hopping on Twitter on Wednesday, September 23, Armani assured her fans that she’s still on the market. “I’m single relax…,” so she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Rumors of Armani and Lucci dating ignited when she shared some snaps of the two getting rather cozy with each other while in bed. In one of the photos, the femcee could be seen showing off her envy-inducing body in black lingerie as the “Everyday We Lit” rapper took in the sight in front of him.

Since Armani did not provide any explanation in the caption of the post, a number of people began to speculate what kind of relationship the two have. Some were hoping that they did not date as one of them said, “Hoping this is just for a feature/video.” Another was already gushing over the two, “It’s the way he looking at you for me.”

Lucci’s last public relationship was with Reginae Carter. He dated the daughter of Lil Wayne on-and-off for a couple of years before ultimately ending their romance when the latter found out his boyfriend was attending Alexis Skyy‘s infamous cucumber party. As people might have already known, Reginae was very vocal about her hatred towards the cucumber challenge. Thus, she looked so upset and mad when she found Lucci having fun at the bash.

Addressing their split earlier this year, Reginae said, “To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing. My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know love themselves, they can’t love other people, and you can’t blame them for that. Sometimes people just don’t know how to love.”