Randy Moss almost played with Seahawks during SB season

The year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, they put together about as dominant of a season as you can imagine, with the Legion of Boom and a young Russell Wilson proving to be too much for nearly everyone they faced. But it turns out that legendary season almost included Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who told Wilson that he nearly joined the team after Percy Harvin was sidelined due to injury.

“The year you guys went to New York and beat Denver. I had an opportunity, Russ, to come and play with you guys,” Moss said during an appearance on Wilson’s “DangerTalk Podcast.”

Moss explained that Seahawks general manager John Schneider reached out to Moss about joining the team and while he was certainly tempted, he eventually declined, as he knew he was not healthy enough to be a valuable contributor to the team.

“I know I’m not physically ready. I did not want to let you guys down. … I knew, inside, from a physical standpoint, I wasn’t ready,” Moss said.

While Moss was past his prime by 2013, it’s hard not to get excited about the idea of him and Wilson teaming up. Moss is among the most talented and dynamic wide receivers in NFL history, as he currently sits fourth on all-time receiving yards and second on all-time receiving touchdowns.

When Wilson heard that he nearly got to throw the ball to Moss, he couldn’t help but express his disappointment that it didn’t end up happening.

“My heart hurts,” Wilson said. “I wish somebody would have told me. We would’ve made this happen. … Now I’m going to have dreams of playing with Randy Moss.”