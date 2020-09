The Narcotics Control Bureau has been closely investigating the Bollywood drug nexus that came to the forefront when they were probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We hear that big names from Bollywood would be investigated and stars like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly been summoned by the NCB. None of them chose to release a statement about it.