Purdue’s Rondale Moore opts back in, will play this fall

Moore originally opted out on Aug. 6, five days before the Big Ten postponed football and other fall sports due to the health crisis. Last week, though, the conference announced that eight-game football seasons will begin on Oct. 24.

In 2018, Moore was named CBS Freshman of the Year and earned First-Team All-America honors from CBS Sports, ESPN, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press after he tallied 114 catches, 1,258 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns. He was also the Big Ten’s first-ever true freshman consensus All-American.

A hamstring injury slowed and eventually sidelined Moore for the bulk of the 2019 campaign.

As of the start of the fall months, Moore is a first-round talent for the 2021 NFL Draft class in many mock projections.