PSN down: Sony’s PlayStation Network is experiencing an outage right now

Unable to play online games on your PlayStation 4? You’re not alone, as the PlayStation Network is seeing a widespread outage that is affecting online games, game downloads, account management, and other services. Users are unable to launch online games, download new games, or buy games from the PlayStation Store.

The issue affects users on the PS4, PS3, PS Now, PS Vita, and the web. It’s not just game launches and account management either, with PlayStation Video, Music, Direct, and Store also facing outages.

Sony shared an update on September 24 at 11:15pm ET that it is aware of the issue with PSN, and that it is investigating a fix:

You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

We’ll let you know once we have more details, but for now, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer to access PSN.