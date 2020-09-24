Presidential Candidate Brock Pierce Shows Up to Support Wyoming Blockchain Stampede

Laramie, Wyoming, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (viaBlockchain Wire) Independent candidate for President of the United States, Brock Pierce, arrived at The President’s House on the University of Wyoming campus to attend the opening of the third annual Wyoming Blockchain Stampede. Hosted by the University of Wyoming, the Stampede includes multiple free events in addition to the month-long online WyoHackathon.

Pierce chose to show up in person to publicly acknowledge the importance of teaching entrepreneurialism, supporting freelancers, and teaching youth to code. In addition to appearing in person, Pierce is also a key sponsor of the WyoHackathon, having donated $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Known as the Blockchain State, Wyoming is known for having enacted 13 laws that provide the state with a comprehensive legal framework to enable blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

“When was the last time you heard of a presidential candidate attending, supporting, and financially sponsoring a hackathon?” Pierce asked. “I hope that my attendance here will help Americans, and Wyomingites in particular, to recognize the importance of teaching our youth to code, the importance of entrepreneurialism, and the economic importance of supporting our freelancers.”

Pierce, 39, grew up as a successful child-actor, starring in 11 Hollywood films, including Disney’s The Mighty Ducks and First Kid, before becoming a successful entrepreneur as a young man. Inspired by technology and innovation, Pierce co-founded, advised, and funded more than 100 businesses and became a pioneer in blockchain technology and digital currencies. Pierce has since committed himself to concrete efforts to better people’s lives, having become a philanthropist prior to getting involved in the political process.

