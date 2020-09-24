President Trump wishes Prince Harry ‘luck’ and says he’s not a ‘fan’ of Meghan after their U.S. election video

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Harry said.

Meghan, who was sitting next to her husband in the video, said that this election was the most important in years.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Meghan said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.

Some commentators said their short video was effectively a public service announcement; others claimed they stepped too far out of their lane.

When asked about the intervention Wednesday evening, Trump told reporters that he was “not a fan” of Meghan’s. He added that he wished Harry “a lot of luck … cause he’s going to need it.”

It’s highly unusual for members of the British royal family — even ones living on the West Coast of the United States — to weigh in on politics.

“It’s not something you’d expect a member of British royal family to do. The convention is they don’t interfere with politics,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine. “They may no longer be working members of the working family, but they are still senior members of the royal family,” he said. He added that while it’s more “understandable” that Meghan, as a U.S. citizen, might weigh in, “it’s shakier ground for her husband.”

Harry said that he wasn’t able to vote in the U.S. election — he is not a U.S. citizen. He also revealed that, like other members of the royal family, he didn’t vote in the United Kingdom.

Some have called for Queen Elizabeth II to defrock them of their “royal highness” titles.

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster and media personality, tweeted: “If they drop the titles, they can say what they like. But the titles bring in their $$$$$$….”

While the royals didn’t tell American voters which way to vote, some thought the signals were clear, especially given that before she was a royal, Meghan once called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal biographer Robert Hardman said: “Prince Harry clumsily urging Americans to use their vote while his wife makes it abundantly clear which way they should cast it. If this is ‘upholding the values of Her Majesty’, we should not be too surprised if, come next spring, Her Majesty decides she does not wish to have them upheld any more.”

Their new arrangement with Buckingham Palace will be reviewed after a year.

The queen, who is head of state in the U.K., is politically neutral and doesn’t vote. There are no rules for other members of the royal family, but it is expected that they remain neutral.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday distanced itself from the comments made by the duke and duchess with a non-comment comment.

“We would not comment,” said a palace spokeswoman. “The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.”

On rare occasions, royals have been accused of political meddling.

Queen Elizabeth II was accused of making remarks helpful to the anti-independence campaign ahead of the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence. She told a well-wisher outside a church that she hoped “people will think very carefully about the future.”