Posthaste: How much ‘whatever it takes’ could actually cost Canadians

“Whatever it takes” to get Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis was the takeaway that rang loud and clear in yesterday’s Throne Speech.

As the Governor General of Canada opened the new session of Parliament amid a global pandemic, the speech pledged a host of new policies and programs “to do whatever it takes, using whatever fiscal firepower is needed to support people and businesses during the pandemic.”

But how much will it cost?

Capital Economics’ Stephen Brown said while some governments in the world are now looking for ways to improve their finances, the speech signalled that “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has little intention of joining them.”

Brown said the policies announced yesterday show the government is ready to take “a far more activist approach to fiscal policy,” and this could boost the economy beyond expectations in 2021 and 2022.

Briefly some highlights:

Extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to the summer of 2021

Creation of one million jobs to bring employment back of pre-pandemic levels. Key theme in job creation would be sustainability, such as retrofitting buildings to improve energy efficiency, in public transit and clean energy.

Support for hard-hit sectors such as travel, tourism and hospitality

Investment in childcare: The government also pledged to accelerate the creation of a national prescription drug program. Both policies could have price tags in the tens of billions of dollars, said Brown.

The billions already spent on the pandemic have pushed forecasts for this fiscal year’s deficit to $343.2 billion or 16% of GDP, the largest shortfall since World War Two.

BMO chief economist Douglas Porter calculates the new measures will add another $30 billion, putting the deficit somewhere between $340 billion to $375 billion.

But the real question is what the year after that looks like, he said. “Measures such as the pledge to create one million jobs, direct support for hard-hit industries and the overall pledge to use “whatever fiscal firepower is needed” in the short term, suggest that spending will still remain well above the pre-COVID baseline next year,” said Porter.

Even if revenues rebound, that could still leave the deficit at $200 billion in fiscal year 2021/22 or 8.5% of the GDP.

Though the government noted in the speech that spending “would be carried out … in a sustainable approach for further generations,” TD economists Derek Burleton and Sri Thanabalasingam said it’s unclear how this will work.

“Many of the priorities would appear to come armed with lofty price tags, at a time when the federal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio already slated to reach almost $400 billion and 50%, respectively,” TD said.

The only mention of revenues in the speech was taxing “extreme wealth inequality” and the “digital giants,” but those sources are limited compared to the spending commitments, they said.

All eyes will be on the upcoming Fall Fiscal Update and economists are hoping it will go beyond the current year to map out three to five years in the future.

But while the speech likely raised alarms about Canada’s debt, TD points out that the federal finances are still viewed favourably in the world.

“Indeed, yesterday, a major credit rating agency reaffirmed Canada’s AAA rating and stable outlook despite the outlook for an ambitious legislative agenda. The agency said that Canada continues to have space to provide some additional stimulus and maintain its AAA rating,” said the economists.