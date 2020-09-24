Post Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar to start shooting for Prithviraj in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar is one of the first actors in B-town to kickstart a new film amidst the pandemic. He’s in Scotland shooting for Bell Bottom and is going to wrap up the Scotland schedule soon, and return to Mumbai in October.

According to reports in a leading daily, Akshay comes back to Mumbai and doesn’t have much time to rest, as he jumps to his next project Prithviraj. The shoot for this ambitious YRF project, which is a historical drama set in the 12th century, was cut short due to the lockdown in March. Moreover, the makers had to dismantle the huge sets in Mumbai, so that it wouldn’t be damaged in the monsoon. Now that the film industry is back in motion, Aditya Chopra has decided that the sets be rebuilt.



A source informed the daily saying, “From October 1, the production design team will begin constructing two sets — the palace will be recreated in a ground in Jogeshwari, with another small set-up at Madh island. Considering it’s an event film, Adi has instructed his team to ensure that the grandeur of the subject is not lost. The smooth shoot of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has boosted the confidence of the production house, and Adi is sure the team will be able to shoot the big-budget movie despite the restrictions.” Looks like Akshay Kumar is all set to go back to his warrior avatar and amaze us with his first ever historical-magnum opus.

Joining Akshay Kumar is Manushi Chillar who marks her debut in B-town with Prithviraj. Akshay’s other film Laxxmi Bomb is all set to hit the OTT platform around Diwali.