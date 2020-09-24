Photos: Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai from Hyderabad



Rakul Preet Singh who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug nexus case arrived in Mumbai just a couple of hours back. Rakul was in Hyderbad for her work commitments and the actress landed back in Mumbai as she is expected to be summoned by the NCB in the next couple of days. Rakul’s name had come forward a few weeks back too, however, the actress had denied all such reports of being involved in the procurement and consumption of drugs.



But, the NCB has now summoned the actress, making it clear that they have some evidence about the same. The shutterbugs clicked the actress as she arrived at her Mumbai residence. Take a look at the pictures below…















Rakul Preet Singh

