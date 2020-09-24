Photos: Designer Simone Khambatta arrives at the NCB office

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been trying to nab the people who are involved in the consumption and procurement of drugs in Bollywood. They found the drug nexus while probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Soon after, reports came that actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the NCB along with designer Simone Khambatta.

Today, Simone was snapped arriving for the investigation. Check out the pictures below…