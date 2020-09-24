Photos and videos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leaving from Goa



Deepika Padukone who was busy shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next has landed in trouble. The actress has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug nexus case. WhatsApp chats of the actress with her manager Karishma have been leaked that suggest her involvement in the consumption of drugs. Deepika has been asked to come to the NCB office for probe tomorrow and therefore today the actress left from Goa. Deepika was clicked with Ranveer Singh leaving from Goa for Mumbai.

The couple entered the airport hand in hand as they made their way amidst media frenzy. Check out the pictures and videos below.

View this post on Instagram Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted leaving for Mumbai from Goa after Deepika was summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs probe! @b0llywood.club . . . . #kanganaranaut #saraalikhan #deepikapadukone #deepveer #ranveersingh #ncbdrugprobe #shraddhakapoor #rakulpreetsingh #drugs #SushantSinghRajput #SSR #Sushantsingh #rheachakraborty #cbi #NCB #warriors4ssr #memories #iamsushant #bollywoodnews #news #RIPSushantSinghRajput #ankitalokhande #shwetasingh #sushantsinghrajput #kritisanon #Bollywood #love #bollywoodnews #westayunited4ssr #sushant #b0llywoodclub A post shared by ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚ÂŒÃ‚Â€BOLLYWOOD INSTANT UPDATES,eth;Ã‚ÂŸÃ‚ÂŒÃ‚Â€ (@b0llywood.club) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone at Goa Airport today ♥ï¸Ã‚Â�ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Â�♥ï¸Ã‚Â� A post shared by Mp_wala_jabra_fan__ (@ranveerian__rvmaratha_) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:34am PDT