Photos and videos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leaving from Goa

Deepika Padukone who was busy shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next has landed in trouble. The actress has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drug nexus case. WhatsApp chats of the actress with her manager Karishma have been leaked that suggest her involvement in the consumption of drugs. Deepika has been asked to come to the NCB office for probe tomorrow and therefore today the actress left from Goa. Deepika was clicked with Ranveer Singh leaving from Goa for Mumbai.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted leaving for Mumbai from Goa after Deepika was summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs probe! @b0llywood.club . . . . #kanganaranaut #saraalikhan #deepikapadukone #deepveer #ranveersingh #ncbdrugprobe #shraddhakapoor #rakulpreetsingh #drugs #SushantSinghRajput #SSR #Sushantsingh #rheachakraborty #cbi #NCB #warriors4ssr #memories #iamsushant #bollywoodnews #news #RIPSushantSinghRajput #ankitalokhande #shwetasingh #sushantsinghrajput #kritisanon #Bollywood #love #bollywoodnews #westayunited4ssr #sushant #b0llywoodclub
View this post on Instagram
#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone at Goa Airport today ♥ï¸Ã‚Â�ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Â�♥ï¸Ã‚Â�
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Goa airport leaving for Mumbai #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #ncb #goaairport