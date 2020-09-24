Paloma Faith Expecting Her Second Child

Instagram

The ‘Stone Cold Sober’ singer announces ‘with extreme pleasure’ that she’s pregnant with her second child as she shows off her growing belly on Instagram.

Singer Paloma Faith is pregnant.

The 39 year old has revealed she is expecting her second child after six rounds of in vitro fertilisation.

“It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday (24Sep20), telling fans she is also planning to release new music and tour in 2021.

“I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year),” she added while urging photographers not to chase her down the street for a snap.

“I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby,” she explained. “I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression.”

“Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won’t ‘glow’! I intend to be very real about this with you all! To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously s**tting themselves, let’s do this.”

<br />

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer first became a mum in December, 2016.

The star is really private when it comes to her child. She explained in an interview, “I found it difficult becoming a mother and my decision to keep my child completely out of the public eye. You don’t know what a child is going to become so it’s not up to a parent to decide – they might be introverted and not want any attention at all. It’s not for me to make that decision before they’re old enough to make it themselves.”