Packers’ Davante Adams unsure about status for Week 3

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is off to a great start this season, scoring over 40 points in back-to-back wins. The only problem so far? Injuries, as receiver Davante Adams was forced to leave Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury. When asked if he would be healthy enough to play Week 3, Adams said that he wasn’t sure yet despite feeling better after a few days rest.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams told the Packers’ official website. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see.”

Not having Adams on the field would be a tough break for Green Bay, as he has been the team’s most consistent and dominant receiver over the past few years. But injuries have kept him from playing a complete 16-game slate all but one season of his six-year career.

One person who is definitely rooting for Adams to suit up Sunday is the guy who throws him the ball, as Aaron Rodgers expressed just how important Adams is to the Packers’ offense.

“We need Davante,” Rodgers said. “We always need Davante. He’s so damn talented. I think what we learned was maybe just how damn talented he is. He’s a game-changer and he changes the way defenses play.”

If Adams can’t play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, it will be up to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard to step up in his place. Both have shown flashes but also have struggled to produce consistently on the field.