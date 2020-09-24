Pac-12 soon expects ‘definitive answer’ on college football

The presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 Conference will be meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of playing the football season this fall and according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, a firm decision should be reached by the end of the meeting.

“We should expect a definite answer one way or another,” Dinich said on “Get Up.” “The chancellors and presidents are meeting later this afternoon.”

Several conferences that had postponed their seasons are now in the process of deciding if they will play with a delayed schedule or not. The Pac-12 was among the first to do so, but as the SEC, Big 12 and others have managed to play their seasons without any major outbreaks thus far, they are considering making fall football happen. One of the biggest things they need to figure out is when exactly the season will begin.