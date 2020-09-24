Origin: Greg Inglis Queensland return

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston says he would love to see Greg Inglis make a return to the Origin arena and “annihilate” NSW for the upcoming November series.

Inglis earlier this year shocked rugby league fans when he announced he was coming out of the retirement to play in the English Super League for Warrington in season 2021.

Shortly after announcing his return to rugby league, rumours of a return to State of Origin football swirled when Maroons coach Kevin Walters made it clear the door would be left open for the 33-year-old to return to Queensland’s squad when the Origin series kicks off later this year.

And if that wasn’t enough to keep fans and media speculating, Inglis last month refused to rule out a shock comeback when asked.

“I’ve obviously got to get back into running and get the kilometres back in my legs, but again I’m not saying no and I’m not saying yes. Just having an open dialogue and I will go on the way I feel,” Inglis told NRL.com in August.

Greg Inglis Maroons (Getty)

Now Thurston, who was part 11 Queensland-winning Origin squads and a former representative teammate of Inglis, has thrown his full support behind a potential Queensland return for the former Storm and Rabbitohs star.

Thurston said he’d like nothing more than to see Inglis go in and “annihilate” New South Wales players with the Queensland squad currently lacking athletic and big-bodied centres.

“When I was looking at my side, in the past we had GI, (Justin) Hodges and (Will) Chambers – really strong,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports.

“You had Mark Coyne and Mel Meninga in the past.

Legends clash over GI’s Origin hopes

“We’ve always had big, strong and athletic centres. That’s probably what we don’t have at the moment.

“He’s a competitor GI. When he puts that Maroons jersey on – I’ve seen the look in his eye.

“If he’s got that look in his eye, you’re not going to get beaten

“It would be good to see him go out there and just annihilate a few bodies for us.”