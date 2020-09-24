Once on the cusp of unicorn status, Vision Critical recalibrates — and rebrands

Article content continued

Wainwright said the name change had “nothing to do” with distancing the company from Vision Critical’s tempestuous past. “I think we have moved on from the board proxy fight years ago. The name sounded stale, and we really wanted to stand out and have the right brand to take us to a billion-dollar valuation.”

Founder Andrew Reid told The Logic there are “two sides” to a name change of this nature. “There’s definitely a certain amount of brand equity you erase, but you also have the benefit of writing a new chapter.” (Reid is still a shareholder in the company; he would not disclose how large a stake he still had in Alida, but said his share was “not insignificant.”)

Finally achieving unicorn status might not be any easier for the company now, when the customer-experience-software space has become crowded, said Brett Knoblauch, a senior tech analyst with investment firm Berenberg Capital Markets.

Knoblauch has covered the customer-experience and market-research software space for years, watching companies like San Francisco-based Medallia grow exponentially, bagging multinational giants such as Walmart and Apple as clients.

“Having huge customers like Apple, Exxon … the largest companies in every vertical, that in itself is a competitive advantage. They pay up to US$10 million in a year on Medallia software, and that’s a drop in the bucket for them,” he said.

Indeed, Wainwright cites Medallia and the Provo, Utah- and Seattle-based Qualtrics as Alida’s two main competitors, valued at roughly US$4 billion and US$8 billion, respectively.