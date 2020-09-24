Olivia Colman Left in Awe Over Golden Eye Honor From Zurich Film Festival

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Though unable to travel to Switzerland due to coronavirus restrictions, ‘The Favourite’ actress will appear via livestream during the Gala Premiere screening of her new movie, ‘The Father’.

Olivia Colman will be honoured by the organisers of the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland with their prestigious Golden Eye accolade.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is unable to travel to Zurich due to coronavirus restrictions, will appear via livestream during the Gala Premiere screening of her new movie, “The Father“, on Saturday, September 26.

In a press release, she says: “I am genuinely honoured to receive the Golden Eye Award. To be in the company of those that have been presented with it previously, I mean, wow! My enormous thanks to the Zurich Film Festival. I only wish I could be there in your beautiful city in person.”

“The Father” stars Olivia alongside screen legend Anthony Hopkins, with “The Favourite” actress playing a daughter coping with her father’s dementia.

Announcing festival officials’ decision to honour the star, Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen adds: “Olivia Colman is one of the most exciting character actresses of her generation. She is a highly versatile performer who embodies her characters with great depth.

“You never see the star when she’s at work, only the character. After having the privilege of showing her Academy Award-winning performance in ‘The Favourite’, we are deeply honoured to present her with the Golden Eye for her achievements.”

Olivia won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of eccentric British monarch Queen Anne last year.