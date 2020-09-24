Oil Down on Global Recovery Fears By .com

© .



By Adam Claringbull

.com – Oil was down on Thursday morning in Asia after poor E.U. economic data and a lower-than-expected U.S. demand. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 in Europe also dampened investors’ enthusiasm.

fell 1.17% to $41.28 by 12:50 PM ET (4:50 AM GMT) and slid 1.48% to $39.34.

The E.U. released purchasing manager index data that gives rise to serious worries about the region’s recovery prospects, with the falling through the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. Concerns over U.S. economic recovery prospects also dampened investor interest after the U.S. Federal Reserve officials and heads of state reserve banks warned that more federal support measures were needed. The U.S. Congress has yet to make a decision on a stimulus package.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released figures on Wednesday showing a for the week to Sep. 18, against a forecast 2.325 million-barrel draw. U.S. demand for gasoline was down 9% on this time last year. The American Petroleum Institute (API) recorded a 691,000-barrel draw on Tuesday.

In Europe, fears of what appears to be a second wave of COVID-19 beginning in some countries, raised further demand concerns. Investors are looking to Germany’s , due out later today, for information on the state of the E.U.’s major economy.

“We have a very serious situation unfolding before us,” said Dr Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, on Thursday as he revealed that Europe’s number of weekly infections was higher now than at the first peak in March.

Oversupply from Libyan oil coming onto the market is also a concern for oil prices, though it is uncertain as to when Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) will be bringing its supply onstream. The NOC has said that it will look to bring output to 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) by next week.