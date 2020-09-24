NFL Week 3: Picks and preview

Week 3 of the NFL season brings with it the whiff of desperation, both for teams and coaches. The Houston Texans had a brutal start, having to deal with Kansas City and Baltimore in back-to-back weeks, and now they have to travel to Pittsburgh and deal with the 2-0 Steelers, or risk falling three games back in the AFC South. The Rams and Bills face off in a battle of unbeatens, while Las Vegas tries to move to 3-0 against New England. After an uneven Monday night performance against the Raiders, Drew Brees and the Saints will try to right themselves against the unbeaten Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who was once again impressive in a come-from-behind rout of Detroit. As for the Lions, Jets, Vikings and Falcons? They (and their respective head coaches) need a win – badly. Oh, and injuries? Best that we not talk about those, okay?

Weekly point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 8-8 Season: 15-16-1