NFL Cameron Johnston breaks punting career average record

Australian NFL punter Cameron Johnston quietly made some rare history last weekend.

Though, amid all the headline-grabbing news in the league right now, from a shocking injury toll of some of the biggest names in the NFL, to the ongoing battle to keep players safe from COVID-19, the Geelong product’s achievement went right under the radar.

Since making his debut with the Eagles in 2018, Johnston, who was once drafted by the Melbourne Demons, has been a standout in the NFL.

Last season Johnston very nearly earned Pro Bowl selection, only to be pipped at the post by fellow Aussie punter and NFC rival with the Seattle Seahawks, Michael Dickson.

The start of the 2020 season has unfortunately not gone Philadelphia’s way, with a 0-2 win-loss record so far, but Johnston has been a rare highlight, and in the Eagles’ 37-19 loss in week two he made NFL history.

“Johnston became the top punter in NFL history,” NBC Sports reporter Reuben Frank wrote.

Cameron Johnston of the Philadelphia Eagles (Getty)

Frank explained that prior to this past weekend Johnston, 28, ranked third in NFL history among punters with 100 career punts. His career punting average was 47.2 yards. In front of him was former Chargers punter between 2016-2018 Drew Kaser with an average of 47.4 yards, and 18-year veteran for the Raiders and Texans Shane Lechler, who had a career average of 47.6 yards.

“In the season opener in Washington, Johnston punted five times for 268 yards, increasing his career average from 47.2 to 47.4 (actually 47.42) and moving past Kaser (47.38) into second place behind Lechler,” Frank wrote.

“And with his two punts for 121 yards this past Sunday [against the Rams], Johnston increased his career mark to 47.6. But Johnston’s 46.6 is higher than Lechler’s 46.6. If you go to hundredths of a yard, Lecher is at 46.56 and Johnston at 47.61.”

That means Johnston overtook -time Pro-Bowler Lechler after his week two performance.

Johnston’s record is there for now, but with averages just as able to go up with a string of long punts, as they are to go down with many short yardage punts – sometimes needed for different game situations – the Aussie’s history-making feat may be short-lived.

However with a league-leading 55.6-yard average (gross) so far this season, Johnston might be in the form of his career, and he’ll certainly be hoping to keen the momentum going.

The Eagles next face the Cincinnati Bengals, where they are favourites to get their first win of the 2020 NFL season.