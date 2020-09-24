Next Insurance, which offers digital insurance products to small businesses, raises $250M Series D at $2B+ valuation led by CapitalG and Munich Re (Sophia Kunthara/Crunchbase News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News:

Next Insurance, which offers digital insurance products to small businesses, raises $250M Series D at $2B+ valuation led by CapitalG and Munich Re  —  Next Insurance, which aims to be the go-to insurance provider for any small business, has raised $250 million in a Series D round.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR