Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News:
Next Insurance, which offers digital insurance products to small businesses, raises $250M Series D at $2B+ valuation led by CapitalG and Munich Re — Next Insurance, which aims to be the go-to insurance provider for any small business, has raised $250 million in a Series D round.
Next Insurance, which offers digital insurance products to small businesses, raises $250M Series D at $2B+ valuation led by CapitalG and Munich Re (Sophia Kunthara/Crunchbase News)
Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News: