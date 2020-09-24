New Black Bachelor Allegedly ‘On The Downlow’ – Shock ‘Gay’ Pics!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Former Florida politician Andrew Gillum admitted to being secretly bisexual – and that re-started a conversation in the Black community about downlow Black men.

Well is hearing rumors about another prominent Black man, who may be lying about his sexuality – the new Black Bachelor Matt James.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR