NCB officials land up at Rakul Preet Singh’s home

From the past few days, rumours were strong that the NCB would issue summons to Rakul Preet, Deepika Padukone, and Sara Ali Khan in relation to the investigation of the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. And, earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh’s team claimed that the actress did not receive any summons from the NCB.

Now, the team of NCB has landed up at Rakul’s home in Mumbai. A statement by the NCB confirmed the actress has acknowledged her summon and it was an issue with her address that created the confusion. The statement read, “Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address.”

