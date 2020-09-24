Home Entertainment NBAs Karl Anthony Towns CONFIRMED Dating Jordyn Woods: Grabbing Booty!!

NBAs Karl Anthony Towns CONFIRMED Dating Jordyn Woods: Grabbing Booty!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns has been dating social media socialite Jordyn Woods for almost a year, as has been reporting.

But publicly Karl and Jordyn have been telling the media that they’re “just friends.”

Well now the couple appears ready to tell the truth, and come out publicly as a twosome.

obtained a pic that Karl posted on his IG yesterday, where he was wishing Jordyn a happy birthday. The pic shows Karl grabbing on Jordyn’s butt.

RELATED ARTICLES

©