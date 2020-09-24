NBAs Karl Anthony Towns CONFIRMED Dating Jordyn Woods: Grabbing Booty!!

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns has been dating social media socialite Jordyn Woods for almost a year, as has been reporting.

But publicly Karl and Jordyn have been telling the media that they’re “just friends.”

Well now the couple appears ready to tell the truth, and come out publicly as a twosome.

obtained a pic that Karl posted on his IG yesterday, where he was wishing Jordyn a happy birthday. The pic shows Karl grabbing on Jordyn’s butt.

Karl is a Dominican-American professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Towns was named to the Dominican Republic national team as a 16-year-old. He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and went on to be named NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2015–16 season. He has received two All-Star selections.