Myanmar reports 1,000 coronavirus cases in one day in record rise By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yangon

2/2

YANGON () – Myanmar reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a record daily rise, as the total number of deaths in the country so far rose to 150.

The Southeast Asian nation has now recorded 8,344 total cases, more than double the number in neighbouring Thailand, which has a bigger population.

The country has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted.

In a statement, the health ministry urged people to follow the rules and regulations and said the results of that effort would be seen within two weeks.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR