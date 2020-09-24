Mark Wahlberg Provides Schools With 1.3M Face Mask Donation

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Spenser Confidential’ star carries out the good deed in the name of his Performance Inspired brand months after he donated food to coronavirus medical workers on the frontlines.

Mark Wahlberg is stepping up to help students amid the COVID-19 crisis by donating 1.3 million face masks to schools across the U.S. Among them are schools in Illinois, Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Florida, Oregon and New York.

The actor is carrying out the good deed in the name of his Performance Inspired brand in collaboration with bosses at Accelerate360 and LifeToGo marketplace to provide protective equipment to those attending learning institutions.

“As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody but today I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities,” Wahlberg said in a video message posted to Youtube. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

He added, “To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bionutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated.”





The “Ted” star, who also shares three other children with wife Rhea Durham son Michael (14), and daughters Ella Rae (17), and Grace Margaret (10), previously aided the coronavirus relief effort in May, when he donated food to medical workers on the frontlines from the Wahlbergs’ family burger chain Wahlburgers.