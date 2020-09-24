Mark Taylor pays tribute to cricket legend

Legendary Australian captain Mark Taylor says the death of his former teammate Dean Jones is not just a terrible shock, but a reminder of how precious life is.

Jones passed away yesterday at the age of 59, after suffering an apparent heart attack in a Mumbai hotel, where he was covering the Indian Premier League.

A towering figure in Australian cricket from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, Jones was part of the group of players who dragged the national team out of the abyss it found itself in during the early part of his career.

He was a pivotal part of the team that won the World Cup in 1987 and the Ashes in 1989, laying the foundations for a golden era of Australian cricket that ran for more than a decade.

Dean Jones in action for Australia in 1994. (The Age)

“The 1987 World Cup was certainly a starting point for Australian cricket, that side went to India and were given very little chance of winning the World Cup,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“They’d had the retirements of Greg Chappell, Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh in 1984, and the rebel tours to South Africa, so the side was very depleted.

“The good news was out of the rubble came people like Deano, then the Ashes in 1989 was also a time where once again we were written off before the series, but we came back 4-0 winners.

“It was a revolutionary period for Australian cricket.”

A batting average of 46.55 across 52 Test matches was up there with the best of his era, but he was perhaps more influential in the 50-over game, redefining how it was played.

Dean Jones scores 90 at 1992 World Cup

“If you look back at the Australian one-day side of the mid-80s, it was based on David Boon and Geoff Marsh at the top, then Deano would come in at number three and his job was to up the ante, and he did it brilliantly,” Taylor said.

“He was fearless at times, he was one of the few guys prepared to charge the fast bowlers, which wasn’t seen as the thing to do back then.

“I recall him taking apart Richard Hadlee one day in New Zealand, he smashed him all over the park. Prior to Deano coming along, the number three was an accumulator, but he took it to a new level.”

Jones was never afraid to ruffle feathers, and Taylor was batting with him during a one-day match against the West Indies in Sydney in 1993, when he made the famous mistake of asking fast-bowler Curtly Ambrose to remove his white wristbands.

Jones’ theory was sound, he was trying to upset the rhythm of the legendary bowler, but his execution left something to be desired. Ambrose took the slight personally, and ripped through the Australian batting line-up to claim 5-32 and bowl the visitors to victory.

Tony Jones pays tribute to Dean Jones

“Yes, I wasn’t too happy with Deano that day, to be honest,” Taylor remembered.

“We were only one wicket down and travelling along OK, and I thought we were a chance to win.

“Then Deano decided he wanted Curtly Ambrose to remove his wristbands, and that fired Curtly right up! He knocked over most of us and we never looked like winning from there.

“It won’t be remembered as one of Deano’s finest moments!”

Never afraid to take on the establishment, Jones was the first player to wear sunglasses on the field, much to the displeasure of his captain, Allan Border, and coach, Bob Simpson.

Earl Eddings remembers Jones

He was also a fearless commentator who didn’t hesitate to say what he thought, even if it was controversial.

“He always spoke his mind, and to be honest I didn’t always agree with some of his thoughts on the game,” Taylor said.

“But there’s no doubt he had a great passion for the game, and that’s evidenced by the fact he was in Mumbai this week.

“It showed you how much he loved the game and wanted to stay involved.”

One of just five Australians to make more than 500 runs in consecutive Ashes series, Jones’ death has shocked the Australian cricket community.

“It makes you think about your own mortality, because Deano was 59, far too young to pass away,” Taylor remarked.

“It shows you just how precious life is, and how important it is to enjoy every moment, because the news was a huge shock when I found out last night.”