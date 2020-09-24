Mandy Moore Debuts Baby Bump as She’s Expecting Her First Child

Instagram

The ‘This Is Us’ actress is adding mother to her resume as she officially reveals that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“This is Us” star Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer-turned-actress announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday (24Sep20), sharing a photo of herself alongside the musician.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned a shot of Goldsmith cradling her baby bump.

The pair wed in 2018 after two years of dating.

It’s been a big year for 36-year-old Moore, who released her first studio album in over a decade back in March (20).

Goldsmith posted a similar post on his own page.

The couple were soon flooded with congratulations from fans and friends alike on the social media. Actress Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, “Baby’s comingggggg” along with a string of red heart emojis. Matthew Koma, who’s married to Hilary Duff, exclaimed, “Lets goooooooooooo.”

Mandy Moore was previously married to Ryan Adams. She called him “emotionally abusive” in 2019 following their separation in 2015 after nearly six years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Mandy credited her “This Is Us” role for “activating [her] maternal side.” At the beginning of the TV show, she knew very little about kids and had to learn to change diapers and caring for babies from crew members on the set during the filming.

“I didn’t know how to change a diaper,” so she opened up in an interview with Conan O’Brien. “I had crew members showing me how to change a diaper.”

After working with her “extraordinary young” co-stars, the actress was “totally ready to have kids.”