Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite for a project?

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s crackling chemistry in Malang was appreciated by the audience. The good-looking pair made heads turn each time they arrived together for the various promotions of the film. Now, we hear that the pair is all set to reunite. Reports in a leading daily suggest that if all goes well, Aditya and Disha will pair up again for Ahmed Khan’s next. The project has tentatively been titled Om.

The director is waiting for their dates to match. It was earlier stated that Tara might do the role, since she’d liked the script. But looks like Disha will finally be on board. We hope an official confirmation comes soon. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.