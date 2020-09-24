Machine Gun Kelly On Pete Davidson And Megan Fox

MGK and Pete Davidson might be each other’s biggest fans.
Machine Gun Kelly is very happily in love right now with Megan Fox. The couple have been living their best lives together, detailing how they’re “two halves of the same soul” along the way. When MGK did a recent interview with Howard Stern, he did exactly that, before gushing about his other biggest fan: Pete Davidson.
When The Howard Stern Show host asked MGK, “You’re gonna marry Megan. I think this is gonna happen, and I think Pete’s gonna be your best man. Am I correct?,” the music artist and actor was very into the idea.
“Whoa, that’s cool,” he said. “Yeah, I’m down with that.”
MGK also proceeded to praise Pete for the Saturday Night Live actor’s own relationships, including his engagement to Ariana Grande, which did not work out.
“I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud,’” MGK said.
“He was just like a symbol of hope, because he was one of the boys,” he explained. “Just one of the guys in the basement.”
As for MGK’s own relationship with Megan, he sweetly said he didn’t know what love at first sight “was until me and her made eye contact”: “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”
“It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that,” he explained. “I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”
If MGK and Megan Fox do tie the knot, just imagine the best man speech Pete Davidson would come prepared with.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!