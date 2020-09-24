Machine Gun Kelly on Marrying Megan Fox: ‘I’m Down With That’

WENN/Instar/Patrick Hoffmann

Calling the ‘Transformers’ actress his first love, the rapper says in a candid interview with Howard Stern, ‘It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.’

–

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be head over heels in love with Megan Fox. When speaking to Howard Stern about his relationship with the estranged wife of Brian Austin Green, the “Rap Devil” hitmaker unhesitatingly suggested that he is open to tying the knot with her.

During the Wednesday, September 23, episode of “The Howard Stern Show”, the 30-year-old rapper was told by the host that he is going to get married to the “Transformers” actress with comedian Pete Davidson serving as his best man. Responding to the idea, he said, “Whoa, that’s cool. Yeah, I’m down with that.”

On how he found love in Fox, Kelly confessed, “I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ ” He went on to explain, “After I made… the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Believing that God played a big part in his life, Kelly recalled the one time he and Fox prepared to spend their longest time apart. “It sounds crazy but we talked to this tree,” he said “I asked this tree, ‘You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person. I can’t leave early.’ I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel … that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kelly also talked about his friendship with Davidson, whom he bonded with while shooting “The Dirt” together. “I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you see someone like Pete, that’s like my little brother [and] my best friend, too,” he praised the ex-fiance of Ariana Grande.

“We went out for a night in New Orleans together. He was the only other person who smoked weed on the cast, so we bonded over that at first,” he continued recalling. “I took LSD and we went out and I was like, ‘This dude is out of his goddamned mind.’ It was just like the weirdest, most awesome relationship.”

Kelly, who went Instagram official with Fox in July, was first linked together back in May when they were spotted together to grab coffee and a meal in Los Angeles. Their outing further fueled speculations that her marriage to Green was on the rock.