Luna is Amazon’s answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better

It’s long been rumored that Amazon has been working on a game streaming service, and at the company’s Fall event on September 24, we finally got to see what it looks like.
The service is called “Luna,” and it looks a lot like what we were all hoping Google Stadia would be. Luna is entirely cloud-based, meaning all you need is a controller and a screen — with supported platforms including Android, iOS (though a web app), Mac, PC, and Fire TV. It’s powered by Amazon Web Services and is able to kick out game streaming in 4K at 60 FPS, and with your Luna subscription, you’ll be able to have two simultaneous streams so more than once person can play at once.
Luna will come with access to over 100 titles to play, including the likes of Resident Evil 7, Control, GRID, Metro Exodus, and tons more. Unlike Good Stadia where you need to buy individual titles in addition to your monthly membership, all of these games are included with your Luna membership. In other words, it’s a lot more like the “Netflix for games” that we’ve been waiting for.
As for Luna’s pricing, this is where things still remain a little uncertain. If you request early access to the service and get accepted, you’ll pay just $5.99/month. Once again, this gives you access to over 100 games, two simultaneous game streams, and 1080p/60 FPS gaming with 4K “coming soon.” It’s likely that monthly price will increase when Luna exits the early access phase, though it remains unclear when that’ll happen.
What’s also interesting is the Ubisoft channel you can get with Luna. Pricing for this is still unknown, but subscribing to the Ubisoft Luna channel gives you access to new Ubisoft titles the day they’re released — including titles like Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Developing…
