Luna is Amazon’s answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better

It’s long been rumored that Amazon has been working on a game streaming service, and at the company’s Fall event on September 24, we finally got to see what it looks like.

The service is called “Luna,” and it looks a lot like what we were all hoping Google Stadia would be. Luna is entirely cloud-based, meaning all you need is a controller and a screen — with supported platforms including Android, iOS (though a web app), Mac, PC, and Fire TV. It’s powered by Amazon Web Services and is able to kick out game streaming in 4K at 60 FPS, and with your Luna subscription, you’ll be able to have two simultaneous streams so more than once person can play at once.